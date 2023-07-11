After Completing Public Interaction Drive, Baghel Now To Hold Dialogues With Youth In All Five Divisions Of Chhattisgarh

After completing the year-long constituency-wise public interaction drive 'Bhent-Mulakat', Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to hold dialogues with youths in the state ahead of the Assembly election, which is due this year end.

The interaction programmes will be organised at the divisional level and they will give an opportunity to youngsters to share their understanding about the state's development and voice their thoughts, a government official said on Tuesday.

Youngsters will also be able to pose questions to the chief minister during these events, he said.

Chhattisgarh has five revenue divisions — Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Surguja and Bastar.

Rajiv Yuva Mitan Clubs set up across the state have been playing a crucial role in channelling the energy of youths towards constructive endeavours, he said.

During these divisional-level dialogues, youngsters will have the chance to share their experiences, enabling others to benefit from their insights, the official from the public relations department said.

The chief minister will also share his views and respond to their queries and concerns during the question-answer session, he said.

Baghel has taken many decisions in the interest of the youth in the last four and a half years, he said.

The Rozgaar Mission (Employment Mission) was launched in the state. Besides, the government also waived the application fees for competitive examinations and a large number of jobs were created in the state, the official said.

The recruitment for nearly 20,000 government posts is underway and job fairs are also being organised to provide extensive employment opportunities, he said.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, the state government has been disbursing a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to more than 1.17 lakh unemployed youths since April and Rs 80 crore has so far been transferred to beneficiaries under the scheme, the official added.

-With PTI Input