Aftab Killed Shraddha Not At ‘Heat Of The Moment’; Earlier Threatened Her To Chop Into Pieces, Letter Reveals

Aftab didn’t kill Shraddha at the ‘heat of the moment’ as he claimed to the court. The recent revelation of a complaint that Shraddha filed in 2020 at Tulinj police station in Maharashtra’s Plaghar, against Aftab shows that even earlier he had severely abused her and threatened her to kill.

He also said that he would cut her into pieces. His gruesome action nevertheless proves that it was not a warning in vacuum.

The letter of complaint was reportedly shared by her neighbour in Vasai where she earlier used to stay before shifting to Delhi. The neighbour accompanied her to the police station to lodge the complaint against Aftab in 2020. Maharashtra police have also confirmed that it was written by Shraddha.

In the letter date November 23, 2020, Shradha wrote, “Aaftab Amin Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up. Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me in pieces and throw me away. But I don't have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me.”

In the letter Shraddha also mentioned that Aftab’s parents are well aware of the fact that their son beats and tortures her. According to the letter, “His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. It's been six months he has been hitting me.”

Shraddha at this stage was also quite sure that she doesn’t want to stay with Aftab. She noted in the letter that they have been staying together and were planning to get married. However, after the consecutive abuses she was not willing to live with him anymore.

The letter also reads, “So any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere.”

However, when the police started investigating DCP of MBVV Commissionerate, Suhas Bavache said that she had withdrawn the complaint. Delhi police have already called up Shraddha’s office manager Karan to Delhi who were aware of the abuses Shraddha had been through and even helped her to file complaint.

Notably, this letter outrightly rejects Aftab’s court claims that he did it at the ‘heat of the moment’ as he has always been abusive and potential criminal. Aftab’s family is still untraceable.