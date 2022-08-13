Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Delhi Reports Its Fifth Monkeypox Infection In Woman Who Travelled To Nigeria

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to Delhi's LNJP Hospital with Monkeypox. One patient has been discharged.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak
Monkeypox Virus Outbreak Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 3:59 pm

Delhi on Friday recorded its fifth Monkeypox case in a woman who had recently travelled to Nigeria in Africa. 

The patient is a 22-year-old African woman, She had travelled to Nigera a month ago.

She was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive. LNJP Hospital is Delhi's nodal hospital for Monkeypox.

She is the second woman in Delhi to test positive for Monkeypox.

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with Monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease. It causes fever, rashes, and lesions and faces and limbs.

Healthline says that once you contract the virus, it can take 5-21 days for the first symptoms to appear. A rash usually appears within three days of fever. Healthline lists the following symptoms:

  • fever, which is commonly the first symptom
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • back ache
  • fatigue
  • chills
  • swollen lymph nodes, also known as lymphadenopathy

(With PTI inputs)

