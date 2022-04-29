Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Admin Launches Crackdown On Vehicles Without HSR Plates In Jammu

In view of the security aspect in Jammu and Kashmir, the government had earlier issued notifications to the people to get their vehicles registered.

Admin Launches Crackdown On Vehicles Without HSR Plates In Jammu

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:06 am

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a crackdown on vehicles operating without high security registration plates (HSRPs) in Jammu region and fined 236 violators, officials said on Thursday. In view of the security aspect in Jammu and Kashmir, the government had earlier issued notifications to the people to get their vehicles registered.

"The department has intensified its enforcement drive against non-fixation of high security registration plates and other violations. As many as 236 vehicles were booked and challaned," a senior official said.

A major enforcement drive was launched by the motor vehicles department at different places in Jammu, Samba and Ramban districts to enforce affixation of HSRPs on government and private vehicles, the officials said. Three different teams of the department conducted checking of vehicles at locations in Jammu, Nagrota, R S Pura, Bishnah, Samba, Ramban and Doda, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

