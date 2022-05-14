Adityanath Reviews Arrangements in Kushinagar Ahead of PM's Proposed Visit

Kushinagar is where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana after his death. Adityanath held a meeting with administrative and police officers at the Kushinagar International Airport complex and gave them directions about the preparations, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.



The chief minister directed officials that all arrangements should be completed to ensure that the prime minister's program in Kushinagar is held without any hitch. He took stock of the arrangements at the Mahaparinirvana temple and offered his prayers there.