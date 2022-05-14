Saturday, May 14, 2022
Adityanath Reviews Arrangements in Kushinagar Ahead of PM's Proposed Visit

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the arrangements in Kushinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI Photo

Updated: 14 May 2022 7:26 pm

Kushinagar is where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana after his death. Adityanath held a meeting with administrative and police officers at the Kushinagar International Airport complex and gave them directions about the preparations, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.


The chief minister directed officials that all arrangements should be completed to ensure that the prime minister's program in Kushinagar is held without any hitch. He took stock of the arrangements at the Mahaparinirvana temple and offered his prayers there.

National Indian Government Uttar Pradesh Government Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Kushinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi Buddha Purnima Mahaparinirvana Administrative And Police Officers Kushinagar International Airport Lord Buddha Mahaparinirvana Temple
