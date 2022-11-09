Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Adityanath Inaugurates ISKCON Campus In Mathura

"It will pave the way for increasing the income of cattle-owners," he said while inaugurating a dairy plant on the premises of the Bhakti Vedant Gurukul, the extension campus of ISKCON in the Ajhai area of Mathura.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:31 pm

Stressing on the need to establish milk processing units at the tehsil level, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday asked the ISKCON administration to take the lead in the formation of "milk societies" in rural areas by associating women with them.

"It will pave the way for increasing the income of cattle-owners," he said while inaugurating a dairy plant on the premises of the Bhakti Vedant Gurukul, the extension campus of ISKCON in the Ajhai area of Mathura.

Though the state government is looking after nine lakh cows in the state, there is a need to improve their breed, he said.

The Deen Dayal Veterinary university has been making efforts to improve the breed of the Indian cow, and the ISKCON administration can also take lead in this direction, Adityanath added.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Krishna Balram temple in the Ajhai campus of ISKCON. He also paid obeisance at the Bhagwat Bhavan of Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ISKCON Temple Inaugurates New Building Public Welfare Religious Groups Yogi Adityanath Mathura Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material