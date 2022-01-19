Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Active COVID-19 Cases In Ladakh Rise To 965

Ladakh has reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 23,700, officials said on Wednesday.

Active COVID-19 Cases In Ladakh Rise To 965
- Representational Image

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:54 am

Ladakh has reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 23,700, officials said on Wednesday. The union territory has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths - 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil - since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from the union territory on Tuesday, they said, adding that active cases rose to 965. A total of 43 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 22,513, they said.

Of the total 164 fresh cases from Union territory, 118 such cases were reported from Leh district and 46 from Kargil district, they said. A total of 672 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Ladakh News Ladakh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold