AAP Seeks To Recover Lost Ground In Rajasthan After Punjab Victory

Rajasthan was one of the first states where the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had expanded its base after its inception. But despite its ambitions to rally as a third force in the desert state, the party had faltered. While it fielded its candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, it couldn't even win a single seat. But with Rajasthan assembly polls barely 17 months away, the party is back in the fray trying to play its second innings in the state

Buoyed by its victory in Punjab, the party-appointed Dwarka MLA Vinay Mishra as the in-charge of Rajasthan. It also has a new office at Sahkar Marg, in the heart of Jaipur, which got inaugurated on May 5, 2022, and even inducted well-known comedians including Shyam Rangeela and Khayali Saharan. The AAP which in recent times has also been accused of using religious symbolism and rhetoric conducted prayers and readings from Sundar Kaand from Ramayana while inaugurating its new office.

"The people of Rajasthan are stuck in a strange dilemma, wherein due to the disagreements of BJP and Congress, the development of Rajasthan is being affected. We have seen the hardships of the state very closely while spending time in different towns of the state during our karyakarta samwad yatra", said Vinay Mishra, AAP MLA from Dwarka and Rajasthan state in charge.

"Our main objective is to bring the state down in the corruption index", added Mishra. The induction of well-known figures including comedians and actors reveals the AAP's strategy of making in-roads in the state by bringing prominent names of Rajasthan into its fold.

The AAP Rajasthan's chief spokesperson Mayan Tyagi said, "The teams will be constituted in every booth so that the party can effectively reach out to the public". The party leaders say that some of the issues over which they would contest the elections would include education, better health facility an improved law and order system, and emphasis on local ventures to develop business and to help farmers.

AAP to adopt Punjab model in Rajasthan

Aiming to contest 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, the party at the moment is focussing on small meetings in each assembly constituency. Following the Punjab model, AAP in Rajasthan is building a new organisational base and strengthening it from the grassroots. "We are organising 800 sabhas from May 10 to May 25, 2022. We have divided each constituency into four divisions. As of now we don't have any party designations or responsibilities. They will be assigned after the meetings are over," Kirti Pathak, an AAP leader who herself has been assigned to hold 16 meetings in the Ajmer division, told Outlook.

Unlike the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when AAP made its maiden entry in Rajasthan and focussed majorly on the capital city Jaipur, the party is focussing on every district this time.

"The main aim is to rejuvenate the party and connect with those on the ground. We shall be keeping the record of issues and working on those as well. Both rural and urban areas will be on our priority list", Pathak added.

According to political analysts, AAP's entry into Rajasthan will damage both Congress and the BJP in selective seats. In the Assembly of 200, the ruling Congress at present has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each and the Rashtriya Lok Dal one. Thirteen are independent legislators.