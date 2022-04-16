Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
AAP Moves On Key Punjab Promise, Announces 300 Units Of Free Power From July 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab today announced 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.

AAP Moves On Key Punjab Promise, Announces 300 Units Of Free Power From July 1
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Bhagwant Manns Twitter account

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 10:00 am

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.

Providing up to 300 units of free electricity to every household in the State was a key promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2022 Assembly election campaign. The announcement has come a month after the party formed its government in the State.

The announcement comes as the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state completed one month in the office today. Indicating that the Punjab government could make the announcement this week, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he will soon give a "good news" to the people of the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last month announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.

Earlier on March 19, Mr Mann, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the Police Department.

In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free power per month.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said despite a surplus power production in the state, long power cuts are imposed and many people get inflated bills. "There are many people in villages who got "wrong" bills and their power connections were cut because of the non-payment and such people resorted to stealing power," Mr Kejriwal had said.

