AAP Moves On Key Punjab Promise, Announces 300 Units Of Free Power From July 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.

Providing up to 300 units of free electricity to every household in the State was a key promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2022 Assembly election campaign. The announcement has come a month after the party formed its government in the State.

The announcement comes as the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state completed one month in the office today. Indicating that the Punjab government could make the announcement this week, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he will soon give a "good news" to the people of the state.

ਸਾਡੇ ਲੀਡਰ ਅਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ CM ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ। ਬਹੁਤ ਜਲਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਚੰਗੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਦੇਵਾਂਗਾ।



हमारे लीडर और दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ बहुत अच्छी मीटिंग हुई। बहुत जल्द पंजाब के लोगों को एक अच्छी ख़बर दूँगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 12, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last month announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.

Earlier on March 19, Mr Mann, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the Police Department.

After fulfilling his promise of FREE electricity in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has come to provide FREE electricity in Punjab also.



People of Punjab also deserve cheap electricity.#KejriwalDiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/7k8wRDwJkq — Join AAP (@JoinAAP) June 29, 2021

In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free power per month.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said despite a surplus power production in the state, long power cuts are imposed and many people get inflated bills. "There are many people in villages who got "wrong" bills and their power connections were cut because of the non-payment and such people resorted to stealing power," Mr Kejriwal had said.