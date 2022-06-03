Friday, Jun 03, 2022
AAP Leader Seeks Resignation Of Modi, Shah Over Targeted Killings In J-K

Over the increasing violence and unrest in the Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre's lack of response over the past few days, Senior AAP leader, Harsh Dev Singh has sought the resignation of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CRPF personnel in Kashmir. AP

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 5:57 pm

Senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh on Friday sought the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the “explosive situation” post reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Centre’s proxy rule has completely failed to deal with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir which has become worse than that in the early 90s,” Singh said expressing concern over the murder of a school teacher, bank manager, and a laborer in the Union Territory (UT) over the past few days.


Charging the Union government with having converted the region into a “vortex of violence”, the former minister said while the governance in the UT seemed to have been outsourced to outside bureaucrats, there were hardly any takers for the growing alienation amongst people against the “present misrule”. “With the political process having been rendered defunct in the UT, political parties discredited and discouraged and saner voices suppressed through government agencies, the law and order seemed to have totally collapsed,” Dev Singh said.

Claiming that an apathetic and lackadaisical approach of the Centre was responsible for the re-emergence of militancy in the UT, Singh sought the resignation of the prime minister and the home minister for the “explosive situation created in Jammu and Kashmir post its reorganization”. He alleged J&K needed a full-time popular government to save itself from further “ruin and disaster”.


The AAP leader further said the government's claims of having stopped infiltration and curbed Pakistan-backed insurgency had proved as “mere hyperboles” as militant activities spread to peaceful areas of the Jammu region.
 

