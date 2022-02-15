Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

93 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 More Deaths

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

93 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 More Deaths
93 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 More Deaths PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:14 pm

With the addition of 93 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,07,316, while three more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,849, an official said on Tuesday.
       

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,149, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said. 

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Thane Maharashtra Maharashtra Thane
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Nagaland Reports 39 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 35,274

Nagaland Reports 39 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 35,274

Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In Fodder Scam: 5 Facts To Know

Jamia Millia Islamia Students Excited About Campus Reopening, No Hostel Poses Problem

80 Per Cent Drop In Home Isolation Cases Of Covid In Last 2 Weeks In Delhi: Data

Outlook returns to Hathras rape victim's family

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?