Sunday, May 22, 2022
8 Task Forces Formed To Monitor Development Work In Bengaluru

The decision comes in the backdrop of flooding witnessed in several areas following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 22 May 2022 1:00 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday constituted a task force headed by a Minister for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains.

"To tackle the rain related problems I have constituted Zonal Task force in all the 8 zones of BBMP. This Zonal task force is headed by a Cabinet Minister and consists of all MLAs/MLCs/MPs and Zonal officers," Bommai said in a tweet.

"Ministers- R Ashoka: South Zone, C N Ashwath Narayan : East Zone, V Somanna: West Zone, S T Somashekar: RR Nagar Zone, Byrathi Basavaraj: Mahadevapura Zone, Gopalaiah K: Bommanahalli  Zone, Munirathna: Yelahanka and Dasarahalli Zones," he said. Joint Commissioners of respective zones will be the convener of the task forces.

(With PTI inputs)

