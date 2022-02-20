Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
71 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 1 Death

These new cases and death were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 4:32 pm

With the addition of 71 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,788, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 11,862, an official said on Sunday.
       

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,291, and the death toll has reached 3,391, another official said.

With PTI inputs. 

