Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 697 fresh Covid-19 cases that pushed its tally to 4,61,255, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,763, officials here said.

Of the fresh cases, 281 were reported from the Jammu division and 416 from the Kashmir valley, they said. There are 3,816 active cases of Covid-19 in the union territory, the officials said.

So far, 4,52,676 people have recovered from the viral disease, they said.

