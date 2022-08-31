Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
639 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths In Karnataka

A total of 24,741 samples were tested and they included 18,901 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.86 crore.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 9:03 pm

Karnataka on Wednesday clocked 639 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, taking the cumulative infections and deaths to 40,51,554 and 40,201 respectively, the Health Department said.

The day also saw 967 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,04,866, according to a bulletin.

Active cases stood at 6,445, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number at 281. Other districts, too, reported infections, including 57 in Hassan, 34 in Shivamogga and 32 each in Mysuru and Bengaluru Rural.

The two deaths due to the novel coronavirus occurred in Mysuru in Udupi while 29 districts had zero fatalities. The bulletin said Bagalkote, Gadag, Kodagu and Yadgir reported zero infection and zero death.

The number of vaccinations done rose to 11.85 crore, with 1,648 people being inoculated today, it said.

-Wth PTI Input

