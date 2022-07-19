Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
616 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Himachal Pradesh

The highest 184 fresh cases were recorded in Kangra district, followed by 91 in Shimla, 89 in Mandi and 59 in Chamba. The number of active cases has now climbed to 2,939. As many as 322 more people recovered from the disease.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 7:26 pm

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 616 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike in recent weeks, officials said. With this, the state’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,91,086, they added. 

So far, 4,129 people have died from the infection in the state since its outbreak. The highest 184 fresh cases were recorded in Kangra district, followed by 91 in Shimla, 89 in Mandi and 59 in Chamba, they added.  

The number of active cases has now climbed to 2,939. As many as 322 more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,83,999, the officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

