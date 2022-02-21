Monday, Feb 21, 2022
61.61% Turnout In 3rd Phase Of UP Polls

A voter turnout of 61.61 per cent was recorded in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh. Results for the 2022 polls will be announced on March 10

UP elections 2022- Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary and Priyanka Gandhi PTI Photo

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 1:05 pm

A voter turnout of 61.61 per cent was recorded in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday when 59 assembly constituencies went to polls, the Election Commission said in its final update on voting figures.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the turnout for these seats, which had gone to polls in the third phase, was 62.21 per cent, while in 2019 parliamentary elections it was 59.73 per cent, it said.

Among the districts which house these assembly seats, the poll percentage was 63.15 in Hathras, 62.15 in Firozabad, 62.98 in Kasganj, 65.78 per cent in Etah, 63.61 per cent in Mainpuri, 59.10 per cent in Farrukhabad, 61.99 per cent in Kannauj and 61.35 per cent in Etawah.

Among other districts, Auraiya recorded 60.44 per cent polling, Kanpur Dehat 62.39, Kanpur Nagar 55.94 per cent, Jalaun 59.96 per cent, Jhansi 63.87 per cent, Lalitpur 69.66 per cent, Hamirpur 62.50 per cent and Mahoba 64.57 per cent.

As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third of the seven phase elections to the 403-member state assembly. Over 2.15 crore people were eligible to vote in 16 districts in this phase.

Results for the 2022 polls will be announced on March 10.

In 2017, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

Among the high-profile candidates this time in the phase were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who contested from the Karhal assembly seat. The BJP fielded Union Minister S P Singh Baghel against him.

Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav contested from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh India
