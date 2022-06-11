Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
6-Year-Old Raped In UP's Kaushambi, Accused Held

Confirming the arrest, Circle Officer (CO) KG Singh said, "Dhirendra, belonging to the same village as the minor, lured her to an abandoned place near her house on Friday night and raped her. The family members of the girl were busy in a marriage function at their house."

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:07 pm

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in a village under Saini police station limits and the 25-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Confirming the arrest, Circle Officer (CO) KG Singh said, "Dhirendra, belonging to the same village as the minor, lured her to an abandoned place near her house on Friday night and raped her. The family members of the girl were busy in a marriage function at their house."

A few hours later when the family members realised that the girl was missing, they started searching for her and found her in an unconscious state at the deserted place.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused on the complaint of the survivor's family. "The accused has been arrested and a local police team is investigating the incident," the CO said.

-With PTI Input

