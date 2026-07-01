6 Killed in Road Accidents in Three Jharkhand Districts

The incidents occurred in Sahibganj, Gumla, and Jamtara districts, with each reporting two fatalities.
In Sahibganj, a man and a woman died, and four were injured after an e-rickshaw collided head-on with a four-wheeler near Jamnagar Bangalipara late on Tuesday night, an officer said.
The e-rickshaw was mangled under the impact of the collision, and nearly six of its passengers were injured.
"Among the occupants, Ayusudin Sheikh (45) and Noor Bahar Bibi — both residents of Banu Tola Chuar — died on the spot. Yasmin Khatun (26), Rahim Sheikh (45), Tafnara Bibi (55) and the autorickshaw driver, who is yet to be identified, have been hospitalised in a critical condition," the officer said.
In Gumla, Gurudat Oraon (40) and his wife, Lakshmi Oraon (38), died after their motorcycle hit a tree on Wednesday when they were returning home from a temple, a police official said.
In Jamtara, two persons travelling on a motorcycle died following a head-on collision with a pick-up van on the Govindpur-Shaibganj state highway.
"The victims were identified as Musharraf Ansari (24) and Kutbul Ansari (22). Both were residents of Butberiya village," Narayanpur Police Station officer in-charge Murad Hasan told PTI.