The 56 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states up for election will go to polls on February 27. The term of office of the 56 members is expiring on April 2024.

A press release by the Election Commission of India (EC) said the voting for the Rajya Sabha election will take place on February 27, from 9 am to 4 pm and votes will be counted at 5 pm the same day.