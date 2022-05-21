46 People Test COVID-19 Positive In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 34,54,847, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,501 with 40 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 321 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 25, Chengalpet six, Coimbatore and Vellore clocked eight, Salem and Tiruchirappalli logged four while Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 181 active infections and overall there are 7,52,218 coronavirus cases. A total of 14,352 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,64,90,472, the health bulletin said.

