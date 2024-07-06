40 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Remembering The Silent Sacrifices Of Sikhs

Sikhs, led by the Shiromani Akali Dal, drafted the Anandpur Sahib Resolution in 1978. The movement in 1980s Punjab was driven by the demand of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution put forth by the Akali Dal, led by Harcharan Singh Longowal, and supported by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. In 1982, Bhindranwale backed the Dharam Yudh Morcha, declaring his political goal was to fulfill the Anandpur Sahib Resolution demanding federal autonomy for Panjab, rights over its waters, integration of Chandigarh with Panjab, the broadcasting station at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, for the relay of Gurbani Kirtan for Sikhs living in foreign lands, etc. However, his detractors associated his movement with Khalistan due to his ambiguous use of the term. When questioned about Khalistan, he famously said that the “mistake” of 1947—referring to the rejection of a separate Sikh state—should not be repeated and that if the government offered it on a silver platter, he would not reject it. He also indicated that if there is an attack on the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) that would lay the foundation for Khalistan. Despite these statements, Bhindranwale did not explicitly demand Khalistan, frequently emphasizing that Sikhs wanted to live as equal citizens in India like other communities.