Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
3 held for shooting at liquor vend salesman in Gurugram

On Wednesday, three men were arrested for allegedly shooting at a liquor vendor salesperson after he refused to sell them liquor after closing time, police here said. The incident happened on April 23 at the liquor vend located on Mau-Malpura road in Pataudi, police said.

Long queues at liquor shops in Delhi

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7:35 pm

The accused have been identified as Dharmendra, Karambir, and Raju. Dharmendra and Karambir are both residents of Mau village, while Raju is from Dhakiya village, they said. Police said that the accused shot at the salesman of a liquor vendor when he refused to sell them liquor since the store was closed at the time.

After the incident, a case was registered under relevant sections at Pataudi Police Station. The car used in the crime also has been recovered by police from the possession of the accused, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan. “We are interrogating the accused. He said that the Alto car used in the crime belongs to Karambir,” he said.

