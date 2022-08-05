Friday, Aug 05, 2022
3 Booked For Cutting Down Old Tree That Nested Several Birds

The forest department in Buduan has registered a case against three people for cutting down an old tree that allegedly resulted in the death of a large number of birds nesting on it.  

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:24 pm

Budaun Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said that a team was sent to Ganj village and it was found that several birds who were nesting on a tree had died after it was illegally felled. 

The forest department has sent carcasses of dead birds for post-mortem examination.  

"An FIR against one Naresh, Hori Lal, and Ramchandra under Sections 4 and 10 of the Forest (Conservation) Act has been lodged at the police station Kunwargaon on the complaint of the Forest Department," said the DFO.  

The FIR was lodged on the intervention of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi who called the DFO and other district officials after she came to know about the incident.

(Inputs from PTI)

