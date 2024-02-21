National

21-Year-Old Farmer Killed In Clash With Haryana Security Personnel

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on Februray 13.

PTI

Farmer killed and several others injured at the Punjab-Haryana border Photo: PTI
A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on Februray 13. The victim has been identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to hospital from the Khanauri border point.

