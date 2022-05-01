21 more COVID-19 cases in Punjab

The death toll remained unchanged at 17,748. The bulletin stated that seven of the new cases were reported in Mohali, followed by five in Ludhiana and three each in Amritsar and Patiala. There are 191 active cases in the state, it said. Punjab recorded 526 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in April, it added.



According to the bulletin, 21 more patients recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total recoveries to 7,41,676. The bulletin said that Chandigarh reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory's total count to 92,069.



No fresh deaths due to the disease were reported. The death toll stands at 1,165, it said. There are 71 active cases in Chandigarh, it said.