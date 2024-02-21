National

Maharashtra: 200 People Fall Sick After Consuming ‘Prasad’ At Religious Event

Maharashtra: The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday.

February 21, 2024

Over 200 people fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ during a religious programme at Lonar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident suspected to be case of food poisoning took place on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah', a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil told PTI.

"Around 200 villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad during the function. While 142 of them were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar," he said.

The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday, Patil added.

A team of doctors has been deployed in the village with an ambulance and other necessary equipment in case a medical emergency arises, he said.

"Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated," the collector said.

