Maharashtra: 200 People Fall Sick After Consuming ‘Prasad’ At Religious Event

Over 200 people fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ during a religious programme at Lonar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident suspected to be case of food poisoning took place on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah', a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil told PTI.