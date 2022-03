Two real estate businessmen died after unidentified assailants shot at them on Tuesday, police said. The two were business partners, one of them died on the spot, a police official said.



The other died in the hospital, where he was taken to, the official said. Investigation into the motive has begun, he said.



One of the businessmen was allegedly involved in a murder case, while the other was facing allegations in a property-related case.

With PTI inputs.