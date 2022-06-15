2 Members Of Saddam Gori Gang Arrested In Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Two members of the Saddam Gori gang were arrested in southwest Delhi's Dabri area for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint, police said on Tuesday.



The accused were identified as Mohammad Mustkeem (25) and Mehandi Hasan (35), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, they said.



On June 8, Nitin Dhawan lodged a complaint alleging that four car-borne men robbed him of his gold ornaments at gunpoint while he was standing outside his house. An FIR was registered on the basis of his complaint, the police said.



"We tracked down the stolen car (used by the accused in the commission of the crime over the course of five days with the help of CCTV footage. It was located in Dabri's Nala Road area. Our teams then arrested the two accused...," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.



The gang members stole vehicles and robbed people at gunpoint from late evening to early morning. In case their vehicle was identified, they would discard it and steal a new one. They also wore masks and caps to hide their identity, she said.



The gang has been active in the National Capital Region, and especially in west, central, and north Delhi, she added.



A Chevrolet Cruze, a two-wheeler, two rings, a gold chain, and a sophisticated semi-automatic Beretta pistol with five live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said.