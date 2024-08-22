National

10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura

At least 10 people have died and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday. Over 32,000 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall. The entire state government machinery has been working round the clock to tackle the unprecedented natural calamity, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said, adding that NDRF team along with relief materials have reached the state.