10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura

NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala.
A man casts a net to catch fish on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala.
A man carrying his pet dog shifts to a safer place from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala.
Flood-affected people being moved to a safer place during a rescue operation amid rainfall at Baldakhal village on the outskirts of Agartala.
People wade through floodwater during rain on the outskirts of Agartala.
A portion of a road got damaged due to heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha along with BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya meets affected people who took refuge at a makeshift shelter following floods caused due to heavy rainfall, in Agartala.
A man carrying a bicycle on his back wades through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala.
NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala.
