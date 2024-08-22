National

10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura

At least 10 people have died and one was missing in landslides and flood-related incidents in Tripura since Sunday. Over 32,000 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall. The entire state government machinery has been working round the clock to tackle the unprecedented natural calamity, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said, adding that NDRF team along with relief materials have reached the state.

Flood in Tripura: NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala.

2/10
Flood in Tripura: A man casts a net to catch fish on a flooded road
Flood in Tripura: A man casts a net to catch fish on a flooded road | Photo: PTI

A man casts a net to catch fish on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala.

3/10
Flood in Tripura: A man carrying his pet dog shifts to a safer place from a flood-affected area
Flood in Tripura: A man carrying his pet dog shifts to a safer place from a flood-affected area | Photo: PTI

A man carrying his pet dog shifts to a safer place from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala.

4/10
Flood in Tripura: Flood-affected people being moved to a safer place
Flood in Tripura: Flood-affected people being moved to a safer place | Photo: PTI

Flood-affected people being moved to a safer place during a rescue operation amid rainfall at Baldakhal village on the outskirts of Agartala.

5/10
Flood in Tripura: People wade through floodwater
Flood in Tripura: People wade through floodwater | Photo: PTI

People wade through floodwater during rain on the outskirts of Agartala.

6/10
Flood in Tripura: A portion of a road got damaged
Flood in Tripura: A portion of a road got damaged | Photo: PTI

A portion of a road got damaged due to heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala.

7/10
Flood in Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha meets affected people at a makeshift shelter
Flood in Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha meets affected people at a makeshift shelter | Photo: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha along with BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya meets affected people who took refuge at a makeshift shelter following floods caused due to heavy rainfall, in Agartala.

8/10
Flood in Tripura: A man carrying a bicycle on his back wades through a flooded road
Flood in Tripura: A man carrying a bicycle on his back wades through a flooded road | Photo: PTI

A man carrying a bicycle on his back wades through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala.

9/10
Flood in Tripura: NDRF personnel evacuate people at Baldakhal village
Flood in Tripura: NDRF personnel evacuate people at Baldakhal village | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala.

10/10
Flood in Tripura: NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area
Flood in Tripura: NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala.

