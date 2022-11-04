10 Districts Of Tamil Nadu Report Nil New Covid-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu has reported 123 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,92,577 to date, the Department of Health said on Friday.

Witnessing a decline, 10 of the total 38 districts of the State recorded zero new cases.

There were no fatalities today and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, said a bulletin here.

As many as 208 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,53,305 leaving 1,224 active infections.

Chennai saw most of the new cases at 32, while the remaining districts recorded cases in single digits. The State capital leads among districts with 267 active infections and overall 7,92,786 cases.

A total of 8,522 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,98,08,163 so far, said the bulletin.

