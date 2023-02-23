"Not Sidelined By BJP": BS Yediyurappa Says During Farewell Speech

"If god gives me strength in the next election too, which is five years after this election, I will make all efforts for the BJP to come to power...," state BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in what probably is his "farewell speech" in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly of which he was a member for decades.

The 79-year old veteran leader, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, said there is no question of him sitting at home, and after the assembly session he will tour the state and campaign for the party and its candidates. He was certain that the BJP will come back to power with a clear majority. He repeatedly urged the ruling party legislators to go before the people with confidence and seek votes.

"Till the last breath of my life I will honestly strive for building BJP and to bring it to power, let there be no doubts about it....I want to tell all our (BJP) MLAs on this side (treasury benches) to work with confidence and prepare for election, many from that side (opposition) are ready to come with us, if you are confident, we can take them along and bring back BJP to power with a clear majority, " he said.

He also refuted allegations about the BJP sidelining him ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. "I have heard certain speeches criticising the BJP for doing injustice to Yediyurappa and neglecting me. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have never neglected me, and considering the position and respect that they gave me, I'm indebted to Modi, and I can never forget the opportunities and positions given to me," he said.

Yediyurappa had refuted these allegations even last year. "There is no truth in it. No one can finish off anyone. I have my own strength. I have strengthened the party and toiled to bring BJP to power. The entire state knows this." He said everyone knows that he was among the important people who worked for the BJP day and night. Hence, there is no meaning in talks that he was being neglected," he earlier said.

His exit as CM

Mr Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister on July 26, 2021. The main reason for his departure from the top job was attributed to his age with an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. Also the high command wanted to make way for fresh leadership ahead of the Assembly polls.

He announced in july last year that he will not be contesting the assembly polls, and will be vacating his Shikaripura Assembly seat, from where his younger son and the party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting, if the high command agrees. The Karnataka Assembly are slated to take place before May this year.

(With PTI inputs)