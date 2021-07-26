Ending days of suspense, B S Yediyurappa on announced that he would send in his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister this afternoon, exactly two years after he took over the top job.

Yediyurappa made the announcement while speaking at an event to highlight the achievements of two years of the BJP government he headed in Karnataka.

“I have made up my mind. After lunch, I will go to the Raj Bhavan and hand in my resignation,” a teary-eyed Yediyurappa said. “I will be doing this with happiness, not sorrow,” saying he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for ‘giving a leader like me over 75 years of age an opportunity to rule the state for two years."

Yediyurappa on Monday marked two years of his government, even as speculation and uncertainty regarding a possible exit loomed large over the prospects of his continuation as CM. Speaking at the event, BSY said, "It has always been an Agni Pariksha for me."

In an emotional address in the Karnataka Assembly, Yediyurappa said, "When (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was Prime Minister he asked me to be a minister at the Centre. But I said I will be in Karnataka".

BSY, who has been the BJP's poster boy in Karnataka, was attending a two-hour programme at the banquet hall of "Vidhana Soudha" from 11 AM on the occasion of the milestone.

The event amid weeks of speculation regarding the Chief Minister's future with BSY repeatedly saying that he was awaiting instructions from the party leadership about his continuation in the office. Earlier on Sunday at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, Yediyurappa reiterated that he will abide by the decision of the party's central leadership.

The reports come amid rumours and buzz regarding the Lingayat strongman's exit, which gained steam following a meeting between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier last to last week.

On Sunday morning, BSY said he is awaiting a decision from BJP high command in the evening regarding his future as Karnataka CM. He added that will take the appropriate decision once he gets the word.

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa said in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected soon.

