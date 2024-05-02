Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health

Uma Ramanan, the renowned playback singer, passed away due to ill health on Wednesday, May 1. She was 69.
Known for her remarkable contributions to Tamil music, she has a huge discography, through which she mesmerized audiences with over 6,000 live performances throughout her illustrious 35-year career. Her association with the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja was notable. Several of her unforgettable moments on stage were crafted through his musical compositions.
She began her musical journey with the song ‘Mohanan Kannan Murali’ (1977), a duet with A. V. Ramanan, who later became her husband. However, it was her breakthrough performance with Ilaiyaraaja’s composition, ‘Poongathave Thaal Thiravaai’ (1980) that propelled her into the spotlight. This collaboration marked the onset of a prolific partnership between the two maestros, resulting in over 100 songs that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.
During her career, the carnatic singer showcased her versatile singing abilities, smoothly moving between different types of songs and emotions. Her beautiful performances of songs like ‘Aanada Raagam’ (1981), ‘Sevvarrali Thotathilae’ (1983), ‘Ponn Maane’ (1985), and ‘Aagaya Vennilaave’ (1990), among many others, deeply touched audiences, making her an unforgettable name in the Tamil industry.
Though she started off her career in the late 1970s, she continued to captivate audiences with her melodies and renditions into the 21st century, with the success of chart-topping hits like ‘Kannum Kannumthan Serndhaachu’ and ‘Edhu Enna,’ both of which released in 2005.
As the news of Uma Ramanan’s passing spreads through the industry, tributes flow in from fans, and fellow artists, honouring her lasting impact in the music realm. Though she may no longer be with us physically, her melodies will ensure that she lives on forever in the hearts of music lovers.
She is survived her by her husband, A. V. Ramanan and their son, who’s also a singer, Vignesh Ramanan.
Indeed, the world of Tamil cinema has lost an irreplaceable icon. May her soul rest in peace.