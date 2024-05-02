Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health

She began her musical journey with the song ‘Mohanan Kannan Murali’ (1977), a duet with A. V. Ramanan, who later became her husband. However, it was her breakthrough performance with Ilaiyaraaja’s composition, ‘Poongathave Thaal Thiravaai’ (1980) that propelled her into the spotlight. This collaboration marked the onset of a prolific partnership between the two maestros, resulting in over 100 songs that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.