Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash At UCLA Campus In Los Angeles| In Pics

Opposing groups of demonstrators clashed at the University of California, Los Angeles, engaging in physical altercations involving fistfights, shoving, and the use of sticks on Wednesday. Prior to this, law enforcement intervened at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian protesters had occupied a building, disrupting school activities and prompting police action to restore order.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators embrace while charging devices at an encampment on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Demonstrators walk in an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Protesters watch police activity while standing on a construction barrier on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Demonstrators clash at an encampment at UCLA in Los Angeles. Dueling groups of protesters have clashed at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

A pro-Palestinian protester confronts police as demonstrators clash at an encampment at UCLA in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators build makeshift shields in preparation for the possible clearing of an encampment by authorities on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators watch police activity behind a barricade on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stand near a large sign on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators lock arms on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

