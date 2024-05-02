Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash At UCLA Campus In Los Angeles| In Pics

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators embrace while charging devices at an encampment on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
Demonstrators walk in an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups in Los Angeles.
Protesters watch police activity while standing on a construction barrier on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
Demonstrators clash at an encampment at UCLA in Los Angeles. Dueling groups of protesters have clashed at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.
A pro-Palestinian protester confronts police as demonstrators clash at an encampment at UCLA in Los Angeles.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators build makeshift shields in preparation for the possible clearing of an encampment by authorities on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators watch police activity behind a barricade on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stand near a large sign on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators lock arms on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.