Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics

India’s legendary Sunil Chettri has announced that he will be retiring from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. Chettri made the announcement via a video posted on his social media. The 39-year-old forward has featured in 145 games for India, scoring 93 goals. Chhetri, synonymous with Indian football, boasts a stellar career spanning over two decades. Beginning with Mohun Bagan in 2002, he later played abroad for the USA's Kansas City Wizards (2010) and Portugal's Sporting CP reserves (2012). Returning to India, he represented renowned clubs like East Bengal, Dempo, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, where he found his stride. With Bengaluru FC, Chhetri clinched trophies such as the I-League (2014, 2016), ISL (2019), and Super Cup (2018), leading them to the AFC Cup final in 2016. But it's Chhetri's remarkable goal-scoring ability that truly sets him apart. Since his debut goal in 2002, he has amassed a staggering tally. With 94 goals in 150 international appearances, he comfortably holds the position as the fourth-highest active international goal-scorer, behind only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Chhetri to retire | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

In this file image Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after winning the football match against Pakistan at the SAFF Championship 2023, in Bengaluru. Chhetri announced on Thursday, May 16, 2024 that he will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualification match against Kuwait on June 6.

1/5
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

In this file photo Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri acknowledges fans after winning the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 against Kuwait in Bengaluru.

2/5
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

In this file photo India's captain Sunil Chhetri whistles to attract attention of a teammate during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between India and Uzbekistan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

3/5
Sunil Chhetri plays against Syria
Sunil Chhetri plays against Syria | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

In this file photo India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

4/5
Sunil Chhetri plays against SC East Bengal
Sunil Chhetri plays against SC East Bengal | Photo: PTI

In this file photo Sunil Chhetri plays against SC East Bengal at the Hero Indian Super League, at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

5/5
Sunil Chhetri in action against Uzbekistan
Sunil Chhetri in action against Uzbekistan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Uzbekistan's goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov, third left, and teammate Eshmurodov Umarbek jump to reach for the ball to make a save during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between India and Uzbekistan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

