Football

Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics

India’s legendary Sunil Chettri has announced that he will be retiring from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. Chettri made the announcement via a video posted on his social media. The 39-year-old forward has featured in 145 games for India, scoring 93 goals. Chhetri, synonymous with Indian football, boasts a stellar career spanning over two decades. Beginning with Mohun Bagan in 2002, he later played abroad for the USA's Kansas City Wizards (2010) and Portugal's Sporting CP reserves (2012). Returning to India, he represented renowned clubs like East Bengal, Dempo, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, where he found his stride. With Bengaluru FC, Chhetri clinched trophies such as the I-League (2014, 2016), ISL (2019), and Super Cup (2018), leading them to the AFC Cup final in 2016. But it's Chhetri's remarkable goal-scoring ability that truly sets him apart. Since his debut goal in 2002, he has amassed a staggering tally. With 94 goals in 150 international appearances, he comfortably holds the position as the fourth-highest active international goal-scorer, behind only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi.