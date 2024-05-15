Cricket

IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained

Delhi Capitals currently placed fifth in the table with 14 points from 14 matches. Their hopes for securing a berth in the 2024 IPL playoffs are yet alive, how? Check below

BCCI
Delhi Capitals celebrate their win over Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is effectively over. The Rishabh Pant & Co., the first team to complete the league stage engagements with their 14th match, finished with seven wins and seven defeats. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The 19-run win at home against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday kept their IPL playoff hopes alive, at least mathematically. But in reality, DC have almost no chance of making the top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders (19 points from 13 matches, NNR +1.428) and Rajasthan Royals (16 from 12, +0.349) have already qualified for the playoffs.

So, only two spots are available, and five teams are still in contention -- Chennai Super Kings (14 from 13, +0.528), Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 from 12, +0.406), Delhi Capitals (14 from 14, -0.377), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 from 13, +0.387) and Lucknow Super Giants (12 from 13, -0.787).

Here's how Delhi Capitals can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. And it's not simple:

  • Delhi Capitals need Chennai Super Kings to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. That way, defending champions CSK will take the third spot with 16 points and eliminate RCB (12);

  • Delhi Capitals need Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose their remaining two games by massive margins. This is because the net run rate will decide the order/ranking when teams are tied on the same points. Both DC and SRH will have 14 points each and the team with the higher NRR will progress, if

  • Lucknow Super Giants either lose to Mumbai Indians or win by a small margin.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants during match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. - BCCI
IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans (11 from 13), Mumbai Indians (8 from 13) and Punjab Kings (8 from 12) are already eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs run-in.

Here is the schedule for the remaining IPL 2024 league matches:

Match 65: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Guwahati on May 15

Match 66: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on May 16

Match 67: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on May 17

Match 68: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 18

Match 69: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on May 19

Match 70: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur on May 19

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 1 on May 21 and Eliminator on May 22; while Chennai's Chepauk will be the venue of both Qualifier 2 on May 24 and final on May 26.

