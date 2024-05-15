Delhi Capitals need Chennai Super Kings to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru. That way, defending champions CSK will take the third spot with 16 points and eliminate RCB (12);

Delhi Capitals need Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose their remaining two games by massive margins. This is because the net run rate will decide the order/ranking when teams are tied on the same points. Both DC and SRH will have 14 points each and the team with the higher NRR will progress, if