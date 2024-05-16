National

Dharwad’s Lok Sabha Elections & Muslim Voters

The contentious Hubbali-Dharwad region in Northern Karnataka went to polls on May 7. Once called 'Ayodhya of the South' due to the Eidgah Maidan conflict, the region has been a BJP stronghold in Northern Karnataka since 1996 with the party once again banking on union minister Prahlad Joshi for a fifth consecutive win. Ahead of elections, however, Muslim voters who form the second largest population in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency once again felt the pinch of communal polarisation. Outlook tried to look at how hate politics impacts lives of ordinary people, especially Muslims in the region, many of whom complained of unemployment, and lack of basic amenities. With the end of Lok Sabha 2024 elections, voters are hoping for an end to politics of hate.