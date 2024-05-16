Most Fashionable Actors From The World Of Television

Prateek Sur
Arjun Bijlani is an actor that makes a statement with each clothing he wears.
Arjun Bijlani likes to keep things simple and fuss-free, which is what draws people to him and his fashion choices.
From colourful designs to ethnic clothes, Arjun Bijlani wears everything brilliantly.
Shivin Narang is noted for his calm demeanour. His style statement is also always on point.
Shivin Narang’s dress choices, which range from t-shirts and jeans to tuxedos and Indian wear, not only reflect his personality but also appeal to people of all ages.
Recently, Shivin Narang appeared in the web series ‘Aakhri Sach’ opposite Tammanah Bhatia and the film ‘Goodbye’, which starred Amitabh Bachchan.
Vivian Dsena makes few public appearances, but he understands how to keep the media and fans talking about him for days.
From red carpet appearances to commercial events, Vivian Dsena’s fashion game reflects his versatility and ease in portraying any persona.
Vivian Dsena is one of the very few stars who tries to keep a low profile, but his fashion game is always way ahead of the others whenever he decides to flaunt his cool style.