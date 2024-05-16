Football

Premier League 2024: Chelsea Move To Sixth After Brighton win; Young Blood Helps Manchester United Beat Newcastle At Old Trafford

Chelsea got the job done on the South Coast against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion with goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku to move sixth on the Premier League table. On the other hand, it was youngsters' day out at Old Trafford as Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund were all on the scoresheet to help United get the job done against Newcastle United.