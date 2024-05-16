Football

Premier League 2024: Chelsea Move To Sixth After Brighton win; Young Blood Helps Manchester United Beat Newcastle At Old Trafford

Chelsea got the job done on the South Coast against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion with goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku to move sixth on the Premier League table. On the other hand, it was youngsters' day out at Old Trafford as Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund were all on the scoresheet to help United get the job done against Newcastle United.

EPL 2023-24: Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, front left, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, front right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea in Brighton and Hove, England.

1/9
EPL: Brighton 1 - 2 Chelsea
EPL: Brighton 1 - 2 Chelsea | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Referee Michael Salisbury, center right, sends Chelsea's Reece James, center left, off after checking the pitch side VAR monitor during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea in Brighton and Hove, England.

2/9
Simon Adingra, left, shoots a ball
Simon Adingra, left, shoots a ball | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Simon Adingra, left, shoots and hits the post during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea in Brighton and Hove, England. At right is Chesea's Marc Cucurella.

3/9
Chelseas manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea's manager Mauricio Pochettino | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Chelsea's manager Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea in Brighton and Hove, England.

4/9
Cole Palmer celebrates scoring the opening goal
Cole Palmer celebrates scoring the opening goal | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea in Brighton and Hove, England.

5/9
Nicolas Jackson and Lewis Dunk challenge for the ball
Nicolas Jackson and Lewis Dunk challenge for the ball | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and FC Chelsea in Brighton and Hove, England.

6/9
EPL 2023-24 Manchester United vs Newcastle United
EPL 2023-24 Manchester United vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, left, Manchester United's Amad Diallo, centre, Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho walk on the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England.

7/9
Alexander Isak challenges for the ball with Casemiro
Alexander Isak challenges for the ball with Casemiro | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Newcastle's Alexander Isak, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England.

8/9
Newcastles Anthony Gordon celebrates a goal
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon celebrates a goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England.

9/9
Man Uniteds players celebrate teams first goal
Man United's players celebrate team's first goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England.

