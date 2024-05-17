Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Iga Swiatek Advances To Italian Open Final

Today's Sports News LIVE May 17, 2024: A big Friday lined up for sports enthusiasts. Iga Swiatek is through to the Italian Open final and will meet one of Aryna Sabalenka or Danielle Collins for the trophy clash. Men's singles semifinal featuring Alexndar Zverev also takes place today. In IPL, two teams out of playoff contention fight for pride. It is Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants. Badminton action will see Indians continue on their good form in the Thailand Open quarterfinals. Barcelona are in action in LaLiga. Follow us for all the live scores and latest news and updates from the sports world

O
Outlook Sports Desk
17 May 2024
17 May 2024
Iga Swiatek

Baseball: Ohtani Accused Of Allegedly Aligning In His Translator's Gambling Controversy

The knife of mistrust falls on baseball star Shohei Ohtani after controversial words from Tim Donaghy, a former NBA referee convicted of betting on games he officiated.

Donaghy states that the Japanese player had some involvement in the gambling scandal of his translator, Ippei Mizuhara.

Today's Sports News LIVE May 17, 2024

A big Friday lined up for sports enthusiasts. Iga Swiatek is through to the Italian Open final and will meet one of Aryna Sabalenka or Danielle Collins for the trophy clash. Men's singles semifinal featuring Alexndar Zverev also takes place today. In IPL, two teams out of playoff contention fight for pride. It is Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants. Badminton action will see Indians continue on their good form in the Thailand Open quarterfinals. Barcelona are in action in LaLiga. Follow us for all the live scores and latest news and updates from the sports world

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maratha Quota Agitation Overshadows Maharashtra’s Poll Pitch
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Where Political Parties Stand On Reservation And Social Justice
  3. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
  4. Jammu Records Season's Highest Temp At 40.2, Two Degrees Above Normal
  5. 'I Don't Trust Her...': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Outside Support' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. Pankaj Udhas Birth Anniversary Special: 'Chitti Aayi Hai' To 'Chupke Chupke', 10 Songs That Capture His Musical Genius
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Most Fashionable Actors From The World Of Television
  4. Nikhita Gandhi, Varun Jain's New Track 'Doriye' An Upbeat Youthful Romantic Number
  5. ‘Bridgerton 3’: Nicola Coughlan Garners A Huge Round Of Applause At Premiere Of Latest Season Of The Netflix Show – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Iga Swiatek Advances To Italian Open Final
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Reveal Squad With Surprise Omission; Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Mclaren Not Ready To Challenge Red Bull... Yet: Lando Norris
  4. Fiorentina v Napoli, Serie A: Last-chance Saloon For Calzona's Side In European Race
  5. 'Sunil Chhetri Was Over The Moon' - Childhood Coach Shares Heart-Warming Story
World News
  1. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  4. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  5. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup