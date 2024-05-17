Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Iga Swiatek Advances To Italian Open Final

Today's Sports News LIVE May 17, 2024: A big Friday lined up for sports enthusiasts. Iga Swiatek is through to the Italian Open final and will meet one of Aryna Sabalenka or Danielle Collins for the trophy clash. Men's singles semifinal featuring Alexndar Zverev also takes place today. In IPL, two teams out of playoff contention fight for pride. It is Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants. Badminton action will see Indians continue on their good form in the Thailand Open quarterfinals. Barcelona are in action in LaLiga. Follow us for all the live scores and latest news and updates from the sports world