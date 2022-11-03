Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
'Keeping A Close Eye': India Responds To Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been reportedly injured during a firing at his 'freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The incident happened at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad town of Punjab.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:35 pm

Following an assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, India said that they are keeping a close eye on the developments.  

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

 

Imran Khan has been reportedly injured during a firing at his 'freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The incident happened at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad town of Punjab, according to media reports.

Following the incident, Imran Khan was transferred from the container to a bulletproof vehicle. 

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bulletproof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack.

The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location. A gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying the former prime minister from a close range.

National Indians Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Imran Khan Prime Minister Pm Imran Khan Latest News Imran Khan Assassination Assassination Pakistan
