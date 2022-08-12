Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': Martyrs' Column Dedicated In Kerala HC Premises

Chief Justice S Manikumar dedicated the Martyrs' Column at a function organised in the High Court complex in the evening, it said.

Kerala High Court awards lifer to a priest for raping minor girl. (File photo-Representational image)
A martyrs' column was dedicated in the premises of the Kerala High Court

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:56 pm

A martyrs' column was dedicated in the premises of the Kerala High Court on Friday, as a graceful tribute to the those who laid down their lives during the Indian freedom movement.

On the occasion of the nation celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th year of Independence, dedication of Martyrs' Column was a gesture of reverence to those who have been instrumental in developing the country thus far in its evolutionary journey, said a communication from the high court.

Chief Justice S Manikumar dedicated the Martyrs' Column at a function organised in the High Court complex in the evening, it said. The function was attended by chief of southern naval command, M A Hampiholi, high court judge Vinod Chandran, Registrar General P Krishna Kumar, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup and office bearers of Kerala High Court Advocates' Association, it added.

Related stories

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 'Badhe Chalo' Grand Finale In Delhi Today, Says Ministry Of Culture

Goa Government To Felicitate Freedom Fighters Today As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: MPs Participate In Tiranga Bike Rally From Red Fort

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Martyrs Column Dedicated Kerala HC Premises Tribute Indian Freedom Movement Independence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions