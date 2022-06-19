Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

‘Agnipath’ Row: Protest In Punjab By Army Job Aspirants

‘Agnipath’ Row: The protesting youths, hailing from villages around Anandpur Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, demanded the Army recruitment process to continue as earlier and immediate withdrawal of the scheme.

‘Agnipath’ Row: Protest In Punjab By Army Job Aspirants
Protests against Agnipath scheme in Punjab.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 8:19 pm

A large number of Army job aspirants took out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme here on Sunday and blocked vehicular traffic on the Chandigarh-Una national highway for an hour.

According to police, the protesting youths, hailing from villages around Anandpur Sahib in this district, demanded the Army recruitment process to continue as earlier and immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

A heavy police deployment was made to prevent any untoward incident.

Related stories

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson

Union Minister Claims Attempts Are Being Made To Instigate Confusion Against Agnipath

Congress Holds ‘Satyagraha’ Against ‘Agnipath’

There have been protests against the Agnipath scheme in many parts of Haryana and a few parts of Punjab in the past few days.

The central government on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted in the Army, Navy and the Air Force for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

The new scheme was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.

On Thursday, the upper age limit was raised to 23 years for 2022 as protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services spread.

The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitments into the military remaining stalled for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In attempts to quell the burgeoning protests, the home ministry on Saturday announced reserving 10 per cent vacancies in the central armed police forces and the Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers' and a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the defence ministry for 'Agniveers' who meet requisite eligibility criteria.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Agnipath Scheme Protests Row Army Aspirants Punjab Rupnagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

IND Vs SA, 5th T20I: India Eye Series Win

IND Vs SA, 5th T20I: India Eye Series Win