Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival

Christmas in Venezuela will now begin in October! Amid unrest and a wide crackdown on dissent, President Nicolas Maduro has announced an early start to the Christmas cheer.
Maduro's announcement for "October Christmas" comes amid global outcry over the presidential elections in July which led to the start of his third term.
Addressing the audience during his weekly television show on Monday, the Venezuelan President said - "September smells like Christmas!"
"This year and to honor you all, to thank you all, I am going to decree the beginning of Christmas on October 1. Christmas arrived for everyone, in peace, joy and security!," Maduro said further.
Maduro's "jolly" announcement comes hours after Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant for his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, who contested the elections against Maduro, has been accused of "crimes associated with terrorism". As per the statement from the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office, the arrest warrant comes after Gonzalez allegedly failed to respond to three summons sent to him.
With Maduro's crackdown on dissent underday, Venezuelan authorities have launched "Operation Knock-Knock" which has led to the arrests of around 2000 critics and opposition leaders.
The name for the operation is a play on a Venezuelan Christmas song and has been repurposed to represent the sound of government officials and security knocking on critics' doors.
"Knock Knock! Don’t be a crybaby … You’re going to Tocorón (a jail)” Maduro shouted at a rally in August
Nicolas Maduro won the presidential bid for a third time in July 2024. However, Maduro's win was seen as a controversial one as the opposition alleged fraud and irregularities.
The opposition party claimed Maduro had "stolen their win" and various countries such as the US, EU members, Brazil and more announced that they will not recognise the results.
Following the disputed results of the presidential elections, thousands of Venezuelans stormed the streets to reject the results. The protests soon turned violent, prompting the arrest and detention of many protestors, who continue to stay behind bars.
With the crackdown on dissent increasing, many Venezuelans will remain in detention as Maduro declares an early start to the holiday season.