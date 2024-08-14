World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price

Jason Ballard, the co-founder and CEO of ICON, is confident in the project’s potential and believes this could be just the beginning. When the project first launched, he stated, “For the first time in the history of the world, what we’re witnessing here is a fleet of robots building an entire community of homes. And not just any homes, homes that are better in every way… better design, higher strength, higher energy performance and comfort, and increased resiliency."