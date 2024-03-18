Woman Leads Police On High-Speed Chase, Crashes Vehicle Into Pacific Ocean

A woman has been arrested by authorities following a heart-stopping series of events that culminated in her car hurtling into the Pacific Ocean during a high-speed pursuit late on Saturday night.
The incident, which unfolded near Temple City, California, commenced around 11:20 pm, reported the California Highway Patrol. From there, officers pursued the woman along the I-110 and I-405 until the chase reached the Venice Beach vicinity, where things took a startling turn.
Eyewitnesses described the surreal scene as the suspect careened through a parking lot and onto a crowded section of beach near the pier. "Out of nowhere you just hear screeching tires and 'Boom!'" recounted witness Yerucham Klein. "I mean, it was just crazy. We're like, 'What just happened? What's going on?'"
Video footage captured the moment when the woman's vehicle crashed into the ocean, sending water spraying high into the air. Despite the plunge, the woman emerged from the submerged car and began swimming farther out as officers gave chase along the pier.
Eventually, with the assistance of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies, the woman was intercepted aboard a boat. Rescuers threw a life preserver, pulling her safely onboard.
The woman's behavior allegedly included driving at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and ignoring commands to stop. Remarkably, two dogs believed to be Boston Terriers were retrieved from the vehicle post-crash, with both appearing uninjured. Animal control workers subsequently took custody of the animals.
Following the ordeal, the woman was transported to a hospital for evaluation before being taken into police custody. As of now, her identity remains undisclosed.