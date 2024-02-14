Why Uber, Lyft And Deliveroo Workers Are Striking On Valentine's Day In US And UK

Thousands of drivers for ride-hailing services and food delivery riders in both the United States and the United Kingdom were gearing up to strike on Valentine's Day, citing grievances related to pay and working conditions.

In the United States, the campaign group Justice for App Workers expressed their frustration in a recent blog post, stating that Uber and Lyft drivers, along with DoorDash riders, were “sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet.”