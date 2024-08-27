Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO

Apple Inc. has announced that Kevan Parekh, an engineer of Indian origin, will become the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This change follows Luca Maestri’s transition to the Corporate Services teams, marking the second major leadership shift at Apple in just one week.
Starting January 1, 2025, Kevan Parekh will officially assume the role of CFO and join Apple’s executive team. Parekh is currently Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, a position where he oversees critical areas such as Financial Planning and Analysis, General and Administrative Finance, Investor Relations, and Market Research. Parekh has been with Apple for 11 years, during which he has played a key role in the company’s financial strategy and operations.
Parekh’s journey to becoming CFO is backed by a solid educational foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Before joining Apple, Parekh worked at Thomson Reuters and General Motors. At Thomson Reuters, he held senior roles including Vice President of Finance and Corporate Treasurer. At General Motors, he served as Director of Business Development in New York and Regional Treasurer in Zurich, Europe.
Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, expressed confidence in Parekh’s new role: “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple’s finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple’s next CFO,” Cook stated.
Luca Maestri, who will continue with Apple in a new capacity, also endorsed Parekh’s appointment: “I’m looking forward to the next stage of my time at Apple, and I have enormous confidence in Kevan as he prepares to take the reins as CFO. He is truly exceptional, has a deep love for Apple and its mission, and he embodies the leadership, judgment, and values that are so important to this role,” Maestri said.