Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO

Luca Maestri, who will continue with Apple in a new capacity, also endorsed Parekh’s appointment: “I’m looking forward to the next stage of my time at Apple, and I have enormous confidence in Kevan as he prepares to take the reins as CFO. He is truly exceptional, has a deep love for Apple and its mission, and he embodies the leadership, judgment, and values that are so important to this role,” Maestri said.