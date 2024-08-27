United States

Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO

Apple Inc. has appointed Kevan Parekh, an Indian-origin engineer, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2025.

Kevan Parekh
Kevan Parekh Photo: X
info_icon

Apple Inc. has announced that Kevan Parekh, an engineer of Indian origin, will become the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This change follows Luca Maestri’s transition to the Corporate Services teams, marking the second major leadership shift at Apple in just one week.

Starting January 1, 2025, Kevan Parekh will officially assume the role of CFO and join Apple’s executive team. Parekh is currently Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, a position where he oversees critical areas such as Financial Planning and Analysis, General and Administrative Finance, Investor Relations, and Market Research. Parekh has been with Apple for 11 years, during which he has played a key role in the company’s financial strategy and operations.

Parekh’s journey to becoming CFO is backed by a solid educational foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Before joining Apple, Parekh worked at Thomson Reuters and General Motors. At Thomson Reuters, he held senior roles including Vice President of Finance and Corporate Treasurer. At General Motors, he served as Director of Business Development in New York and Regional Treasurer in Zurich, Europe.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, expressed confidence in Parekh’s new role: “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple’s finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple’s next CFO,” Cook stated.

Luca Maestri, who will continue with Apple in a new capacity, also endorsed Parekh’s appointment: “I’m looking forward to the next stage of my time at Apple, and I have enormous confidence in Kevan as he prepares to take the reins as CFO. He is truly exceptional, has a deep love for Apple and its mission, and he embodies the leadership, judgment, and values that are so important to this role,” Maestri said.

iPhone 16 Pro colors - X
‘Worst iPhone Color’: Why Are Customers Not Happy With Apple iPhone 16 Pro’s Color

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  2. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  5. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
Football News
  1. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  2. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  3. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  4. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  5. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  4. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
  3. Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President
  4. Malayalam Cinema Metoo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Chaos, Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Demands Polygraph Test On Mamata
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  4. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  5. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
World News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  4. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  5. 'Serious Violation': What Japan Said After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Chaos, Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Demands Polygraph Test On Mamata
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: 7 People Died, 6,000 Relocated Due To Severe Floods After IMD Warning | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs