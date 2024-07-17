Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC

Indian American lawyer and former Republican Vice Chairperson Harmeet Dhillon performed the Ardas, a Sikh prayer, in the presence of former US President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.
Condemning the attack on Trump as 'heinous,' Dhillon noted that it had prompted everyone to seek comfort and answers.
"Thank you, everyone. These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet most prayerful of our lives... I come from a family of Sikh immigrants. I am honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide. To show respect, we cover our heads when we pray."
Coming from a family of Sikh immigrants, Dhillon recited the 'Ardas,' a prayer seeking God's protection. She covered her head as a sign of respect before beginning her recital.
"We recite the Ardas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all," she said.
Dhillon referred to America as a heaven on Earth and sought blessings for the voters.
"Dear Vaheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique haven on this earth where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote in the upcoming election. And please bless all those who conduct the election with humility, honesty, skill, and integrity," she stated.
Several other delegates joined Dhillon's prayer with folded hands, closed eyes, and bowed heads.
"We thank you for the 'Chardikala' spirit that we have witnessed in President Trump. That is the tireless and uplifting spirit that is sustained even in the face of violent adversity, like a founding father centuries ago. And we thank you, dear God, for protecting his life. We thank you for his examples of 'nirbhay'- fearlessness and 'nirvir' the absence of hate when faced with vitriol. These examples of extraordinary calm inspire us," she prayed.
She ended with, "May your name forever be exalted, spreading happiness and blessings and good spirit, that everyone may prosper and enjoy the grace of your peace. Thank you."